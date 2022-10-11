Feb 10, 1940 - Oct. 8,2022

Carl David Thomas, born February 10, 1940, to Levi Thomas and Gladys Fuller, passed away from this life on Saturday October 8, 2022 at his home. He was a retired truck driver. He loved the time that he spent as a scout master; at flea markets; and, more than anything, with his family.

On August 4, 1962, he married the love of his life, Linda Schiller. They were married 56 years at the time of her death. Together they had three children: Kimberly (Sam) Harper, Ron Thomas, and Troy (Kitty) Thomas. They have seven grandchildren: Christopher (Patti) Harper, Felicia (Dale)Jackson, Kyle Thomas, Rae Lacombe, Andi Lacombe, Labon Lacombe, and Remy (Chloe) Lacombe; and eight great-grandchildren: Thomas, Henry, and Owen Harper, Zander Jackson, soon-to-be baby Jackson (March), Cassius Munoz, Trey Lacombe and Silas Tripp.

He also leaves behind one brother, Elmer Thomas; one sister, Myrtle Wilcox; seven nephews: Larry (Wanda), Fred (Teresa), Mark (Karen), Patrick Thomas, Billy Wright, Paul Wilcox, and Michael (Beth) Schiller; three nieces: Candy (Rich) Robertson, Malyssa Wilcox, and Dawn (Dan) Schiller; and several great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends that have become family. Preceding him in death are his beloved wife Linda; his parents; and one brother, Gaylon.

We are forever grateful to his nurse Heather for all her special help and caring during his last days.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave). Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith.

For more information please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com