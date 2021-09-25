Sep. 30, 1929 - Sep. 23, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Carl E. Grose, age 91, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Gary and Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, exactly one week shy of his 92nd birthday. Carl passed away with his loving daughter Carrie by his side.

Carl is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary (Kehayia); his daughter Carolyn "Carrie" (Tom) Higgins; grandsons: Tommy (Meghan) and Hayden (fiance Olivia Forrester); and his BIGGEST joys - great-grandchildren: Tommy, Mia, and Holden Higgins.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents: Lucille and Roscoe Grose; brother, Roscoe Grose, Jr.; sister, Treva Summers; and infant son, David.

Carl attended Lew Wallace High School, played football all four years and graduated in 1949. He went on to play offensive/defensive tackle for the Purdue Boilermakers. During his junior year he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served his country in the 5th Armored Cavalry Group, 6th Armored Division with a tour of duty in Cheju-Do, Korea. He then returned to Purdue to complete his degree. For over 38 years, Carl worked for General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) - the finance arm of General Motors. Always a Boilermaker, he was the former Vice President of the Purdue Club of Lake County.