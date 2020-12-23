Carl E. Hinderer

PORTAGE, IN — Carl E. Hinderer, 83, of Portage Township, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1937, in Valparaiso, IN, to Carl G. and Bertha (LaHayne) Hinderer.

Carl is survived by his wife, Lois "Kay" (Gast) Hinderer; children, Carl L. (Holly) Hinderer, Tamara (Dan) Osborn and Brad and Faith Rechel; sister, Carol (late: Jack) Wright; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela (late Lind) Krenzke; and grandsons, Bobby, and Eric Krenzke.

Carl was a former president of Hope Lutheran Church of Portage, IN, and retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 44 years of service. Carl was an incredibly talented woodcarver and enjoyed spending time with family and will be deeply missed.

Private services were held. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's name may be made to: Hope Lutheran Church, 6322 Portage Ave., Portage, IN 46368, or Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.