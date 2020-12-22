 Skip to main content
Carl E. Hinderer

August 20, 1937 - Dec. 20, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Carl E. Hinderer, age 83 of Portage Township, IN passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1937 in Valparaiso, IN to Carl G. and Bertha (LaHayne) Hinderer.

Carl is survived by his wife, Lois "Kay" (Gast) Hinderer; children: Carl L. (Holly) Hinderer, Tamara (Dan) Osborn and Brad and Faith Rechel; sister, Carol (late: Jack) Wright; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela (late: Lind) Krenzke and grandsons: Bobby, and Eric Krenzke.

Carl was a former President of Hope Lutheran Church of Portage, IN and retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 44 years of service. Carl was an incredibly talented woodcarver and enjoyed spending time with family and will be deeply missed.

Private services were held. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's name may be made to: Hope Lutheran Church, 6322 Portage Ave., Portage, IN 46368 or Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

