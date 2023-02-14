Dec. 7, 1943 - Feb. 13, 2023

VALPARAISO - Carl E. Rose, age 79, of Valparaiso, IN , passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Carl is survived by his wife, Karen Lynn Rose; children: Matthew (Devin) Rose, Christy (David) Huppenthal, Jonathan (Sammantha) Rose, and Jason (Chrissy) Rose; grandchildren: Hope (Joshua), Jonas, Grace (Josiah), Joshua, Wilson, Ava, Jovi, Beckett, Cala, Caedmon, Lily, Maxwell, Arrow, and Pippin; brothers: Tom (Nancy) Rose and Joe Zimmerman; and sister, Cathy (David) Ginther.

Carl was preceded in death by his sisters: Doris Goudy and Nancy Keel.

Carl was a minister at many local churches in Northwest Indiana, most recently at Hebron Christian Church. He was a Camp Director at LRCA in Crown Point, IN and Rotary Sunshine Camp in Rochester, New York.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Hebron Christian Church, 202 E. Sigler St., Hebron, IN 46341.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Carl's name to Hebron Christian Church.

To view Carl's full obituary go to www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.