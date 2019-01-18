On Sunday, January 13, 2019, Carl Edwin Springman Jr., loving husband and father of three, passed away in his sleep peacefully. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Carl was born on December 26, 1955 in Gary, IN to Carl Edwin Springman Sr. and Nancy Paschen Springman. He graduated from Merrillville High School in Merrillville, IN in 1974. He also completed coursework in Construction Management at Purdue University - Calumet.
Following his father, he spent nearly 40 years as a talented Bricklayer helping to build many of the large steel mills across Northwest Indiana. Carl retired several years ago to Daphne, AL to enjoy the warmer weather and sunny beaches of the Gulf Coast.
Carl always enjoyed the water and spent many summer days boating on Koontz Lake and Lake Michigan with his family. He took up sailing in the last few years, skillfully gliding across the waters of the Mobile Bay. He passionately supported his beloved Indiana Hoosiers and the Green Bay Packers. He was also an avid golfer and proudly achieved his first hole in one last year. Most of all, he was admired by his family for his passion for cooking exotic cuisines, a quirky sense of humor and a kind and compassionate spirit.
Carl is survived by his wife, Kathryn, his three sons, Kyle, Grant (Melissa) and Todd (Katie), his five siblings, Sandy, Sue, Craig, Sally and Corey, and his three grandchildren, Natalie, Finley and Laurel.
His memorial will be at WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 27409 US Hwy. 98, Daphne, AL 36526 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019.