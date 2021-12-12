March 13, 1947 - Nov. 23, 2021

LAND O LAKES, FL - Carl G. Freeman, 74, of Land O Lakes, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Advent Health Hospital in Wesley Chapel, FL.

Carl was born March 13, 1947, in Hammond, IN, to George C. And Irene (Ochs) Freeman. Carl grew up in Lansing, IL, where he was a student at St. Anne's Catholic Church, kindergarten thru eighth grade. Carl was a graduate of Thornton Fractional South High School in 1965. He was a graduate of University of Illinois Chicago.

Carl served honorably in the U.S. Army 1968-1971. After his time in the Army, Carl dedicated his life to others. He was a police officer for the Lansing Police Department in Illinois, an agent with the U.S. Border Patrol in San Diego, CA, and a Special Agent with the Immigration and Naturalization Service in Chicago and Springfield, Illinois. He retired in Springfield, IL, in 2002, as the Special Agent in Charge. He was an active member of NARFE, the American Legion, and other organizations.

Carl was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, sports fan, loved to bowl, and play cards. He was an avid reader who loved anything in print and he loved doing his crosswords.