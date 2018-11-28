Carl G. Johnson

VALPARAISO, IN - Carl, age 80, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018 at VNA Hospice Center. Born on March 19, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Edward and Laurette (nee Griffin) Johnson.
He was a resident of Valparaiso IN since 1973, Asst. Vice President with LaSalle National Bank, graduate of Hirsch High School, Chicago IL, US Army Veteran, member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso Lions Club and Valparaiso Kiwanis Club. Carl was a cherished father, husband and will be dearly missed by all. Carl married Judy Tubbs on October 20, 1962.
Survived by children: Mike (Teresa Randall) Johnson, Mark (Cori) Johnson, Kathy (Paul Kickbush) Johnson; grandson, Jake Johnson. Preceded in death by wife, Judy Johnson in 2017; parents; brother, Jerry Johnson.
Friends may meet with the family on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN with a Funeral Mass immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Burton officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC (219) 462-3125.