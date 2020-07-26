× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN, IN - Carl H. Humpfer Jr., age 93 of Florida, formerly of St. John, IN passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He is survived by his sister in law, Belva Humpfer, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wives, Delores Humpfer and Thelma Humpfer and companion, Marjorie Hough.

Carl was a Veteran of both the Navy and the Army, serving in both WWII and the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed vacationing in Wisconsin. He worked for Nipsco as a superintendent in the Electrical Division, retiring with 30 years of service. Carl ultimately retired to Florida in 2006.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 AM at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN. Pastor Shawn Gerbers of Ross Community Reformed Church of Gary, IN, officiating. In accordance with the State mandate, those attending are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com