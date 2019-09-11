GRIFFITH, IN - Carl "Jim" Oman, 86, of Griffith, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Visitation will be at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.