Carl John Kiefer, Jr

Nov. 11, 1934 - March 20, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Carl John Kiefer Jr., 87, of Portage, IN, passed away in Valparaiso, IN on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Son of the late Carl Sr. and Verna Kiefer, Carl was born on November 11, 1934 in Gary, IN.

Carl was a 1952 graduate of Lew Wallace HS. He joined the US Navy thereafter and served in the Pacific on board the USS Boxer CV-21. Upon returning to civilian life, he worked and retired from Inland Steel Indiana Harbor. Carl was a proud member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan.

Carl met Alice Felix at the Midway Ballroom May 25, 1957. The two were married at Holy Angels on August 23, 1958, and were married for 61 loving years.

Carl is survived by his son Tim (Kimberlee McCall) Kiefer of Perrysburg, OH; granddaughter Claire Kiefer of Perrysburg, OH; nephew Dennis (Andrea) Hazi of North Judson, IN; niece Denise (Dave) Musch of North Judson, IN; goddaughter Margaret Mitchell of Michigan City, IN and many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Sally Kiefer, wife Alice Kiefer, son David Kiefer and niece Darlene Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial for Carl will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN, 46385 with Fr. Paul Quanz officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Memorial donations in Carl's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

