Carl Joseph "CJ" Carlsson

June 4, 1958 - Apr. 6, 2021
CRETE, IL - Carl Joseph Carlsson (CJ), 62, born June 4, 1958 was a longtime resident of Crete, Illinois. Carl passed away peacefully at his home on April 6, 2021. He graduated from Crete Monee High School in 1976 and earned his bachelor's degree in business from Calumet College. Carl spent many years working at Calumet Flexicore Corporation in Hammond, Indiana as an accountant and purchasing agent. He was a man of many diverse interests with a wealth of knowledge in several areas. As an avid fan of nature, Carl loved the outdoors and spending time on the family farm. In his younger days, he looked forward to celebrating the 4th of July by staging professional firework shows for local communities. He was a self-taught locksmith and was always aware of current events. Showing simple gestures of kindness to his family and friends brought Carl great joy. With a mischievous and boyish sense of humor, Carl always tried to bring laughter to those whom he spent time.
Carl was the beloved son of Carl L. and the late RoseMarie (nee Schnepf) Carlsson. He was the loving brother to: Elizabeth Carlsson, Christina (Dan) LeCocq, Cynthia (Allen) Lucas, and his late brother, Kurt Carlsson. He was the cherished uncle to: Carly, Matthew, Margaret, Jack, Brian and Hannah.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 3:00PM until 8:00PM at KERR-PARZYGNOT FUNERAL HOME 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10:00AM at St. Liborius Church, 35th and Halsted Blvd., Steger, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Info: (708) 754-0016. Memorials to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the state's guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.