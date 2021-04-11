Carl Joseph "CJ" Carlsson

CRETE, IL - Carl Joseph Carlsson (CJ), 62, born June 4, 1958 was a longtime resident of Crete, Illinois. Carl passed away peacefully at his home on April 6, 2021. He graduated from Crete Monee High School in 1976 and earned his bachelor's degree in business from Calumet College. Carl spent many years working at Calumet Flexicore Corporation in Hammond, Indiana as an accountant and purchasing agent. He was a man of many diverse interests with a wealth of knowledge in several areas. As an avid fan of nature, Carl loved the outdoors and spending time on the family farm. In his younger days, he looked forward to celebrating the 4th of July by staging professional firework shows for local communities. He was a self-taught locksmith and was always aware of current events. Showing simple gestures of kindness to his family and friends brought Carl great joy. With a mischievous and boyish sense of humor, Carl always tried to bring laughter to those whom he spent time.