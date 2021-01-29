Carl L. Pahler Jr.

CRETE, IL — Carl L. Pahler Jr., 72 of Crete, IL, formerly of Lynwood, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his godson/nephew, Charles (Leslie) Lair, and many cousins. Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen I 2005 and his parents, Carl and Clementine Pahler Sr.

Friends are invited to visit with Carl's family on Saturday, January 30, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon. Carl will be laid to rest next to his wife in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Masks and hand sanitizer are available at the funeral home.

Carl honorably served our country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a driver for Benjamin Moore Paints for nearly 40 years; an avid Notre Dame fan and Chicago Bears fan, and a member of the NRA. He belonged to a Vintage Tin Car Club and enjoyed driving his ‘55 Chevy. www.schroederlauer.com