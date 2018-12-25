LOWELL, IN - Carl L. 'Sam' Dyrhaug, age 81, formerly of Lowell, IN, passed away on December 18, 2018 at Franciscan Health Crown Point. He is survived by his children, Sally J. (George) Bikos, David J. (Deborah) Dyrhaug, and Amy D. Dyrhaug; grandson, Jake Barnhart and his father, Gregg Barnhart; Loving companion, Adeline 'Addy' Schmidt; brothers, Robert (Donna), Kenneth (Darlene), Raymond, and James (Bonnie) Dyrhaug; numerous nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Joyce Dyrhaug and parents, Carl and Agnes Dyrhaug.
Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Ave. St. John. Burial to follow at West Creek Cemetery in Lowell.
Sam retired from Acme Steel as a crane operator. He loved spending time with his family and friends at his lake cottage in Wisconsin. Sam proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory to Wounded Warrior Project will be appreciated.