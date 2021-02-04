Carl M. Olejniczek, Jr.

Feb. 2, 1955 - Jan. 31, 2021

AVON, IN - Carl M. Olejniczek, Jr., age 65 of Avon, IN and formerly of Portage passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at home. He was born on February 2, 1955 in North Charleroi, PA to the late Carl and Helen Olejniczek. On November 18, 1978, he married Debora Ryals at the First Baptist Church in Hobart. He retired from Farmers Insurance Group where he worked as an insurance adjuster.

Carl's passions were his family, his country, his Savior, and military airplanes. His unparalleled lifetime memories included flying on the last airborne B-52, piloting Air Combat, and accompanying his father, a WWII Veteran, to memorial services at the D-Day beaches in France.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debora Olejnizcek; daughter, Jeannette (Ramiro) Alcocer Olejniczek; and granddaughters: Annie and Millie Alcocer Olejniczek.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen Olejniczek; and one brother, Donald Olejniczek.

Memorial contributions in Carl's name may be made to the Boy Scouts of America at www.donations.scouting.org or the Portage Bible Church at 2748 Willowdale Road #2896, Portage, IN 46368.

A funeral service for Carl will take place Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage with Pastor Ron Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12:00 p.m until the time of service at the funeral home. In these unusual times, for loved ones who cannot attend, please keep the Olejniczek family in your hearts and prayers. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.