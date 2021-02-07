August 1, 1944 - Feb. 1, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - "Capt." Carl Marion Blank, age 76 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021. He was born on August 1, 1944 in Gary, IN to John Leonard and Mary Margaret (Vygrala) Blank.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Marion (Graziani) Blank; daughter, Michelle Marion (Norbert) Vale of Joliet, IL; brother in law, David (Carol) Graziani and sister in law, Sheila Graziani; niece, Mallory (Luke) Raab; two great nieces and two great nephews; cousins, Rita (Bo) Wineinger and Denny (Connie) Sauers; and many more cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, John Leonard Blank; mother, Mary Margaret Donovan; father and mother in law, Mario and Dorothy Graziani; brothers in law, Michael L. Graziani and Ronald Graziani.
Carl was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, class of 1963. He worked at Bethlehem Steel as a Crane Operator for 34 years in the plate mill. He was also one of the founders of the Portage Police Defense Unit, now known as the Portage Reserves. He dedicated 31 years of volunteer service to the Portage Police Department and was presented a key to the city in 2004. He also received countless other recognitions by the city, the county, and the state of Indiana.
Carl was a loving husband and father who will be dearly missed. He will always be remembered by his kindness and sense of humor felt by all.
Mass of Christian Burial for Carl will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Visitation for Carl will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carl's honor may be made to Portage Police Reserve Gift Fund, 6260 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana 46368 or St. Vincent DePaul Society at Nativity of Our Savior. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.