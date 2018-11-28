PORTAGE, IN - Carl O. Rodin, age 87, of Portage, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018. He was born on October 4, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa to Guy and Ada (Kimbraugh) Rodin.
Carl was a proud United States Army Veteran in the 39th Infantry Regiment of the 9th Infantry Division. He received his Honors Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from Brown University and his Doctor of Law Degree from the University of Chicago. Carl married his loving wife, Shirley Jean Kurre on February 14, 1959 in Jackson, Missouri. He was an accomplished attorney and owned a private law practice in Portage for over 45 years. He was a member of Portage First United Methodist Church, Portage VFW, and American Legion Post 260. Carl was the Charter President of the Portage Jaycees.
Carl is survived by his son, Erik (Joyce) Rodin; brother, Larry (Verna) Rodin; grandchildren: Stephen, Brittany (Elle), Kristina, Justin, Nathan, Kyle, Allison and Wesley; great grandchildren: Kaylee, Elijah and Violet. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years; parents; daughters, Laura DeLeon and Linda Evola; five brothers and one sister; son-in-law, Gilbert DeLeon.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at Portage First United Methodist Church, 2637 McCool Rd, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Michael Lawson officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Portage First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage IN 46368. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com