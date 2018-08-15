CARMEL, IN - Carl Paul Maertz, Sr., 89 of Carmel, IN, passed away August 11, 2018. He was born in Reedsville, WI on September 20, 1928, son of Otto and Esther Mahnke Maertz. Carl grew up in Reedsville, WI with his sisters, Dorothy and Lorraine on the family farm. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Before retiring, Carl worked as a CPA.
Carl and Ruth Krueger were married on June 4, 1960 and made their home in Gary, IN. The family resided in Schererville, IN, Valparaiso, IN and retired to Noblesville, IN. Carl was a member and served in Peace Lutheran Church in Schererville, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso and Carmel Lutheran Church in Carmel, IN
Survivors include his son, Carl Maertz. Jr., wife Wendi; daughter, Ann Williams, husband Aarik and beloved grandchildren, Abby, Rob and Ellie Esrael.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory and read Carl's complete obituary.
