Aug. 4, 1943 - Apr. 15, 2022

Carl R. Anderson, age 78, passed away, on Friday, April 15, 2022 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, due to lung cancer caused by Agent Orange exposure. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on August 4, 1943 to the late Ransom and Mildred (nee Miller) Anderson. Carl was a proud Vietnam veteran of The United States Marine Corps. He was an active member of the VFW in Portage. He was a die hard Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (nee Webster) Anderson; children: Lisa Calhoun, Deb Simpson, Mark (Katie) Anderson; grandchildren: Taylor (Troy Peeler) Calhoun, Emily Calhoun, Finn Simpson, Mitchell Simpson, Hadlee Anderson, Vivian Anderson; and siblings: Alan (Judy) Anderson, Marcia (Steve) Bellovary.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law: Woodrow and Ruth Webster; sister, Cynthia Anderson; and grandson, Christian Anderson Calhoun.

Carl specifically requested NO FLOWERS. Instead, memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to the Make-A-Wish® OKI, 6201 Corporate Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 OR the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, 435 Limestone Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202-2819 OR the Parking Lot Fund at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6540 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368.

A memorial service will take place Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Wetzstein officiating at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6540 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Please join the family in wearing RED "Remember Everyone Deployed" to the memorial service.

Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel. 219-762-3013.

