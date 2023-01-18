Carl Raymond Malburg

For 20 years Carl also worked as a lumberjack cutting timber and then driving semi trucks until he was approached by Mr. John Haffert, founder of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima, to travel the world with the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue and then with the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue Foundation, Inc. preaching the 1917 Message of Our Lady of Fatima given to three little children to millions of people. Carl was a Fatima scholar. Some of the countries he traveled to include Southern and Northern Ireland, Korea, Argentina, Philippines, Hong Kong, Italy, Holy Land, Lourdes, Portugal, Australia, So. Africa, Vancouver, Taiwan, British and Dutch West Indies, Tijuana, India, Haiti, and Lithuania. In most countries he spent three to five weeks. In the United States Carl was on the road three weeks of every month for 11 months a year. The little time he had between each tour Carl managed to make over two million Brown Scapular that were distributed freely during the tours.