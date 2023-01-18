Aug. 20, 1940 - Jan. 16, 2023
On January 16, 2023, Carl Raymond Malburg left his earthly body behind to stand before Our Lord and Savior, and give an account of his life.
In his younger years he enjoyed life on the farm and raising pigs and interested in Agriculture and Forestry, Carl continued his education at the Michigan School of Agriculture.
For 20 years Carl also worked as a lumberjack cutting timber and then driving semi trucks until he was approached by Mr. John Haffert, founder of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima, to travel the world with the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue and then with the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue Foundation, Inc. preaching the 1917 Message of Our Lady of Fatima given to three little children to millions of people. Carl was a Fatima scholar. Some of the countries he traveled to include Southern and Northern Ireland, Korea, Argentina, Philippines, Hong Kong, Italy, Holy Land, Lourdes, Portugal, Australia, So. Africa, Vancouver, Taiwan, British and Dutch West Indies, Tijuana, India, Haiti, and Lithuania. In most countries he spent three to five weeks. In the United States Carl was on the road three weeks of every month for 11 months a year. The little time he had between each tour Carl managed to make over two million Brown Scapular that were distributed freely during the tours.
Carl was born on August 20, 1940 in Hart, MI. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Barber) Malburg; his two sons: Mark (Barbara) and Lance (Sharon) Malburg; grandchildren: Steven, Rebecca, Erin, Brandon, Trevor and Amanda Malburg. Three brothers: Ralph, Duane (Donna), and Daniel Malburg; three sisters: Sister Nancy O.P. Malburg, Louise (Louis) Kludy, and May Ann Marsh. Carl was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Josephine (Bellgraph ) Malburg, brother-in-law, Lee Marsh and sister-in-law, Tammy (Mertz) Malburg.
His stepchildren: Michelle (Tracy) Martin, Roger (Cher) Barber, Michael Barber, David (Arlene) Barber, Robert (Erin) Barber, Cynthia (James) Laviolette. Espoused: Edward and Selene, Adalynn; grandchildren: Jacklyn (Patrick) McBride, Patricia (Nick) Christopher, Johnathan (Jordyn) Martin, Casey (Patrick) Baize, Mitchell Barber, Melanie Barber, Gavin Barber, Logan Barber, Christian Laviolette, Sierra Laviolette and Joshua Laviolette; great grandchildren: Chelsea and BryLeigh.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., and at the CARMELITE MONASTERY, 1628 Ridge Rd., Munster on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral Mass will immediately follow with Fr. Theodore Nordquist officiating. Interment at Weare, MI.