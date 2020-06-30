GRIFFITH, IN - Carl Robert Vale, 81, of Griffith, Indiana passed away on June 27, 2020 after losing his battle to cancer. He is survived in life by his loving wife, Tammy Vale; three sons: Bob, Randy and Patrick Vale; brothers: Ronald and Jerry Vale; stepchildren: Chris and Tyler Brown; grandchildren: Hailey, Alyse, Sydni, Lexi, Brianna, and Rachel. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Suzette Lepir; brother, Ed Vale; and the mother of his children, Lorraine Vale.