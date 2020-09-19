× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Carl Stanley "Jap" Merrick, age 67, of Hammond and Black Oak, IN, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born to the late Stanley and Helena (Trader) Merrick.

He leaves behind his two daughters: Pamela (Roger) Duszynski and Michelle Merrick; eight grandchildren: Roger Duszynski III, Katlyn Duszynski, Austin Merrick, Alani Shelton, Aaliyah Merrick, Olivia Duszynski, Xavier Torres, and Gemariah Merrick; five siblings: Edith "Butch" Covarrubias, John (Kathy) Merrick, Christine Pabey, Caroline (Arthur) Garcia, Tina Merrick, and his ex-wife who maintained a friendship with Carl, Donna Merrick. Carl is welcomed into eternity by his parents, Stanley and Helena Merrick and stepfather, Paul Haney.

Carl was a classic car enthusiast and worked on them frequently. He was content and appreciated simplicity. He had an enduring inner strength like no other. He truly loved his grandchildren.

A visitation for Carl will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service will follow the next morning at 11:30AM at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Parnell, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307.