Carl Stavitzke

HIGHLAND, IN - Carl Stavitzke, 86, Highland, IN, passed away Nov 24, 2022 after a brave battle with a brief illness. Survived by Emma Marie, his beloved wife of 60 years. Also survived by his sister, Beverly Merry; brothers-in-law: Garry Hernandez, and Ed (Joan) Beatty; and sister-in-law, Kandy Beatty. Carl will also be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, and their families. Born in Whiting, IN, to Carl and Mary Stavitzke who preceded him in death along with his younger sister, Lavone Hernandez; brother-in-law, Wendell Merry; father-and mother-in-law, Carl and Vera Beatty; brother-in-law, Carl E. Beatty; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Beatty.

Long-retired from Inland Steel, Carl was a hardworking machinist for 37 years. As a young man, he served in the Army. We all cherished Carl's exceptional wisdom, frank opinions, unforgettable sayings, and the funny nicknames he gave to young and old. Carl made enduring friendships in his neighborhood of 59 yrs., told wonderful stories, gave great advice, and would lend a skillful hand with anything mechanical. Active in many lifelong pursuits like fishing, hunting, and rebuilding motors, Carl rode his bike well into his 80s and still enjoyed regular walks, or drives, to visit with neighbors and nearby friends.

The family is grateful for comfort and support from Dave Shike, a good friend of Carl's and for the loving care given by The William J. Riley Memorial Residence during his final days.

Visitation is December 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME & MEMORIAL GARDENS, 8178 S. Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 with a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Hospice of the Calumet Area to benefit The Riley House in honor of Carl.