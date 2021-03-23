Jan. 10, 1977 - March 17, 2021

DeMOTTE, IN - Carl W. Sims III, age 44, of DeMotte passed away suddenly, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Carl was born January 10, 1977 in Crown Point, Indiana, the son of Carl Sr. and Katherine (Szulborski) Sims. He graduated from Merrillville High School, Class of 1996. He served in the United States Marines and is a proud veteran. Carl married the love of his life, Norma J. McGinley on April 28, 2001 in Hobart. He was a millwright for US Steel Gary Works Plant. Carl was a very active member of First Church of Wheatfield and volunteered there doing needed maintenance jobs. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, riding snow mobiles, carpentry, scuba diving, and spending time with his family. Most memorable activities included: showing his son, Collin, how to weld, open air drives in his '85 Jeep, attending his daughter, Morgan's, annual daddy-daughter dance and his much-needed date nights with his loving wife, Norma.

Carl is survived by his wife of 19 years, Norma Sims and their two children, Collin and Morgan; his parents, Carl Sr. and Katherine Sims of Crown Point; brothers, Harry (Lindsay) Sims of Algonquin, IL and Brian (Shannon) Sims of Hobart, IN; sister, Rose Sims of Crown Point, IN; and many other friends and family.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at First Church of Wheatfield from 2:00 until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM at First Church of Wheatfield with Pastor John Hill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Family for Collin & Morgans college accounts. To share a memory with the Sims family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.