ROCK ISLAND, IL - Carl W. Spoljoric Sr., 68, of Rock Island, passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

A Prayer service will be 11:00am Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, followed by visitation until 2:00pm. Per his wishes cremation will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family.

Carl was born on April 1, 1951 in Hammond, IN, the son of John Charles and Florence (Duney) Spoljoric. After high school he served his country in the US Air Force from 1972 to 1976. Following his military service, he married Nancy Fultz on April 2, 1977 in Indiana. He later graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in Physical education. He retired from the Small Business Administration of Distaster Assistance after 25 years as a Construction Analyst. Previously he had worked for 84 Lumber, Sivyer Steel and Calumet Auto Wrecking, as well as, a substitute teacher in the Rock Island School District.

Carl was a avid fan of Purdue sports (Boiler Up), loved to travel, woodworking and was a great handyman. He also enjoyed helping coach his daughters Rock Island slow pitch softball team.