Carl W. Watroba, Sr.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Highland. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Carl's family on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). He was a member IBEW Local 697. COVID-19 protocol, masks required.