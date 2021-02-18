 Skip to main content
Carl W. Watroba, Sr.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Carl W. Watroba, Sr., age 77 of Schererville, passed away February 14, 2021.

Survived by his wife Emily; children: Carl (Melissa) Watroba, Jr., Diana (David) Stretton, Donna (Alan) Spradlin; 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Evelyn) Watroba; sister, Paulette Motyll.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Highland. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Carl's family on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). He was a member IBEW Local 697. COVID-19 protocol, masks required.

