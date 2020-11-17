CHICAGO RIDGE, IL - Carl Walter Seliger, age 86, of Chicago Ridge, IL, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Alice Roberts-Seliger; sons: Kevin (Denise) Seliger of Dyer, IN; Thomas Seliger of Highland, IN; and daughter: Kristi (Carl) Canul of Munster, IN; four grandchildren: Zack and Erin Seliger of Dyer, IN; and Kelli and Christopher Canul of Munster, IN.

Preceded in death by wife, Sharlene (Finnegan) Seliger, in 1983, and parents Carl and Elsie (Perz) Seliger, in 1979 and 1992, respectively.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Carl was a retired union electrician (IBEW Local 697) with 38 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, and wood working. Over the years, he made beautiful handmade wooden treasures that his family and friends will forever cherish.

