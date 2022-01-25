VALPARAISO, IN - Carl William Somers, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born March 18, 1933 in Lafayette, IN to Carl Rowen Somers and Esther Bernice (Hershman) Somers. Carl studied at Lincoln Bible Institute, received his bachelor's degree in Education from Valparaiso University, and his master's degree in Counseling from Purdue University. For 47 years he taught in Valparaiso and Pine Township, was a School Counselor in Portage and Boone Grove, and served as the Minister of Flint Lake Church of Christ, and other churches in the area for 66 years. Carl coached youth and high school swimming, and was on the Board of Directors at the VNA Hospice Center of NWI. He was a giving and faithful man, who surrounded everything he did with love. Carl loved God with all his heart. His love for God affected a multitude of lives in the most positive way.