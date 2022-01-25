VALPARAISO, IN - Carl William Somers, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was born March 18, 1933 in Lafayette, IN to Carl Rowen Somers and Esther Bernice (Hershman) Somers. Carl studied at Lincoln Bible Institute, received his bachelor's degree in Education from Valparaiso University, and his master's degree in Counseling from Purdue University. For 47 years he taught in Valparaiso and Pine Township, was a School Counselor in Portage and Boone Grove, and served as the Minister of Flint Lake Church of Christ, and other churches in the area for 66 years. Carl coached youth and high school swimming, and was on the Board of Directors at the VNA Hospice Center of NWI. He was a giving and faithful man, who surrounded everything he did with love. Carl loved God with all his heart. His love for God affected a multitude of lives in the most positive way.
On January 27, 1952 in Medaryville, Carl married Jo Ann Sharpf, who preceded him in death in 2002. He is survived by their children: Jo (Ralph) Roeske of Boone Grove, Carl (Vicci) Somers of Casa Grande, AZ, Timothy (Ellen) Somers of Boone Grove, and Carla (Terry) Wenger of Boone Grove; grandchildren: Michael (Tabitha) Somers, Kyle Somers, Adam (Sara) Somers, Troy (Kelly) Wenger, Christie (Scott) Campbell, Gretchen (KJ) Ensign, Nick (Diana) Somers, Karyn Wenger, Gail Miller, Andrew Biedron, Parker Curtis; great grandchildren: Lily, Ephriam, Jordyn, Landon, Sadie, Emma, Tyler, Bryce, Joshua, Derrick, Lydia; and siblings: Robert Dean (Claudia) Swisher and Kathleen Elaine (Bill) Birk. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Somers; mother, Esther Swisher; step father, Robert Swisher; sister, Patricia Ann Somers; and daughter in law, Elizabeth "Scottie" Somers.
A private funeral service will be held at Moeller Funeral Home with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus View Drive, Lincoln, IL 62656 ATTN: Advancement, or online at https://lincolnchristian.edu/giving/honor-memorial/.