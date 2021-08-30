MUNSTER, IN - Carl Wm. "Bill" McCoy, age 83 of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia McCoy; children: Karen Rae (Dr. C. Richard Smith) Mulcahy, Douglas William (Mandi) McCoy, David (Janellen) McCoy and Kimberly Ann (Jeffery H. Dickey) McCoy; grandchildren: John Mulcahy, David (Amy) Mulcahy, Christian McCoy and Alex McCoy; great grandchildren: Ian, Van, Emma, Aidan, Ava and Ellie Mulcahy; and brother, Larry (Linda) McCoy.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church 6635 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN.

Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service.

Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church and was very active in the choir and The First United Four Barbershop Quartet. He was a member of the McKinley Lodge #712 F & AM of Schererville, IN, Orak Shrine Pipe & Drums of Orak and the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemasonry.

Bill owned and operated McCoy Funeral Chapel in Hammond, IN for 53 years. Donation to a charity of choice is welcome in honor of Bill McCoy.