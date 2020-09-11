× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carla M. Babich

PORTAGE, IN — Carla M. Babich, 70, of Portage, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN, on January 31, 1950, to the late Joe and Clara (nee Smith) Strincevich. Carla enjoyed playing poker and cooking, but most of all she adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward A. Babich; daughters, Stacey Haskins and Brenda (Monty) Monette; grandchildren, Joseph and Jacob Haskins and Cooper Monette; and niece, Jodi Baldwin.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Diane (Chuck) Shireman and Judy Strincevich.

A memorial service will take place Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Face coverings are required. A burial of Carla's cremains will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.