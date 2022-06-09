Carlos "Los" Elizondo

Carlos was a loving, compassionate, loyal, honest, generous, sincere and respectful man. He loved God and his family very much. Carlos also loved his wrestling, fishing, music, "Da Bears" and "The Cubbies". He loved his cool hats and glasses while playing his harmonica and rocking his rosary. Carlos also loved his stand up comedy and silly funny movies with old school cartoons. Carlos also loved his drinks so much so that if he asked you for his "Rinks" and you said no, he hit you with one of his favorite lines, "NO MAMES WEY". Los was a character that was loved and will be missed deeply but never forgotten.