EAST CHICAGO - Carlos "Los" Elizondo, age 45, of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at home.
He is survived by his mother, Lupe Elizondo; three siblings: Elizabeth (Jose Angel Maldonado) Elizondo, Ruben Duran Elizondo and Arthur (Priscilla Santana) Elizondo, Jr.; three nieces: Clarissa Cecelia Maldonado, Analysse Maldonado and Mia Isabella "Mia" Elizondo; two nephews: Eric Gutierrez and Angel Maurice Maldonado; two grandnephews: Devani Walter O'Kimosh and Daniel Emiliano "Nano" Velez; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Arthur "Elvis Lee" Elizondo, Sr.; sister, Mary Lou "Maria" Elizondo Hernandez; also his grandparents; uncles; aunts; and cousins.
Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. Family and Friends will share words from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pastor Moises Paez will hold services at 7:00 p.m. Private cremation to follow.
Carlos was a loving, compassionate, loyal, honest, generous, sincere and respectful man. He loved God and his family very much. Carlos also loved his wrestling, fishing, music, "Da Bears" and "The Cubbies". He loved his cool hats and glasses while playing his harmonica and rocking his rosary. Carlos also loved his stand up comedy and silly funny movies with old school cartoons. Carlos also loved his drinks so much so that if he asked you for his "Rinks" and you said no, he hit you with one of his favorite lines, "NO MAMES WEY". Los was a character that was loved and will be missed deeply but never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com