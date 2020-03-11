Carlos Martinez

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Carlos Martinez passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Carlos raised his family in the Brunswick section of Gary. He was most recently a memory care resident at Towne Centre in Merrillville.

Carlos is preceded in death by his first wife, and mother of his four children, Argentina, and his second wife Dolores. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Emilio and Victor.

He is survived by his children Carlos (Cecelia) of Jamestown, NC, Laura (Joe) Chamberlain of Chesterton, IN, Cosme (Diane) of Griffith, IN, and Linda (partner Stan Sims) of Gulfport, MS, grandchildren Teena (husband Casey Carpenter) Ortega, Krystal (fiancée Randy Doughty) Ortega, and Tony Ortega.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Ridge Road, Gary, IN, 219-980-5555.

