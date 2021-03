Carlos P. Miranda

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Carlos P. Miranda, of East Chicago, passed away February 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Corrine Miranda; six wonderful children: Carlos Miranda, Ruben Miranda, Sandra (Javier) Jacuinde, Carmen Miranda, Crystal Miranda and William Holguin; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Silvano and Guadalupe Miranda; grandson, Demetrius Miranda; granddaughters, Amanda, Angelina and Lissette Miranda; sister, Anita Perez; and brothers, William and Ubaldo Miranda.

Visitation will be on Saturday March 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Services to begin at 12:00 p.m. at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408.

Carlos was a longtime resident of East Chicago. He retired from Inland Steel after 38 years of service. He was proud to be a U.S. Marine veteran. He loved to travel, and drink his coffee. He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all.