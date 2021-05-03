 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlos R. Brito

Carlos R. Brito

Carlos R. Brito

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Carlos R. Brito, age 59, East Chicago, IN, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 29, 2021 at St Catherine Hospital. Survived by his father Celedonio Brito, loving brother of: late Pedro (Evelia), Guadalupe (Evelyn), Juan (Laura) and Roberto Brito; godfather of nephew, Tony Brito and many more nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his mother, Carmen Brito.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. from Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home with Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago, IN. At Rest, St John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM with Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago,IN oleskapastrickfh.com

Carlos was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and Manager of Sam's Club, Merrillville, IN with 15 years of service. In 2013, he resigned his position to become a full time caregiver to both of his parents. He was a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle and a dear friend to everyone who knew him.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Horizon Bank profits up 74% year over year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts