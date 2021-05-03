Carlos R. Brito

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Carlos R. Brito, age 59, East Chicago, IN, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 29, 2021 at St Catherine Hospital. Survived by his father Celedonio Brito, loving brother of: late Pedro (Evelia), Guadalupe (Evelyn), Juan (Laura) and Roberto Brito; godfather of nephew, Tony Brito and many more nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his mother, Carmen Brito.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. from Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home with Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago, IN. At Rest, St John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM with Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago,IN oleskapastrickfh.com

Carlos was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and Manager of Sam's Club, Merrillville, IN with 15 years of service. In 2013, he resigned his position to become a full time caregiver to both of his parents. He was a devoted and loving son, brother, uncle and a dear friend to everyone who knew him.