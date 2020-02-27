HIGHLAND, IN - Carlos R. Madrigal, age 93, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his children, Margarita (Arturo) Navarro, Angelina Madrigal, Alberto (Magdalena) Madrigal, Eloy (Sandra) Madrigal, Rafaela Madrigal, Carlota Madrigal, Jacqueline Madrigal and Baldo (Valeria) Madrigal; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Javier (Elisa) Madrigal, Soledad (late Ruben) Martinez, Maria (late Luis) Diaz, Salvador (Lourdes) Madrigal and Esperanza Madrigal; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Rafaela Madrigal and daughter, Estela Madrigal and brothers, Roberto, Victorino, Ruben and Luis Madrigal.

Carlos was born January 14, 1927 in Ancihuacuaro, Michoacan to the late Cipriano and Carlota Madrigal. He retired from Inland Steel with 20 years of service. Carlos and Rafaela shared 63 years together until her passing. Carlos was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating.