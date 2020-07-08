× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlota O. Martinez

Carlota O. Martinez, 88, was welcomed into eternity on July 5, 2020, by her husband of 59 years Antonio, infant son Juan, parents Agustin and Celia Olivas, and parents-in-law Cristobal and Modesta Martinez.

Carlota is survived by her children Antonio Martinez Jr. (Elizabeth), of Gary, IN, and Celia Martinez, of Schererville, IN; stepsons, Henry and Ernie Martinez of Santa Maria, CA; sister, Eva Borjorquez (Jose Maria), of Mexico; brother-in-law, Ramiro Martinez (Guadalupe), of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughter, Elsa-Alexandria Atuatasi; great-grandchildren, Kali Elizabeth and Ember Rose; five stepgrandchildren; and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and Godchildren.

Carlota was a dedicated homemaker who unselfishly dedicated her entire life to her family always putting others' needs before her own. She took pride in cooking for others and seeing them enjoy her culinary masterpieces. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, listening to music, gardening and having fun!

She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Gary for over 50 years where she enjoyed volunteering for the summer festivals and various fundraisers. Most recently she became a parishioner at St. Mary Church in Griffith. She touched many lives for her loving and kind spirit.