Carlota O. Martinez
Carlota O. Martinez, 88, was welcomed into eternity on July 5, 2020, by her husband of 59 years Antonio, infant son Juan, parents Agustin and Celia Olivas, and parents-in-law Cristobal and Modesta Martinez.
Carlota is survived by her children Antonio Martinez Jr. (Elizabeth), of Gary, IN, and Celia Martinez, of Schererville, IN; stepsons, Henry and Ernie Martinez of Santa Maria, CA; sister, Eva Borjorquez (Jose Maria), of Mexico; brother-in-law, Ramiro Martinez (Guadalupe), of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughter, Elsa-Alexandria Atuatasi; great-grandchildren, Kali Elizabeth and Ember Rose; five stepgrandchildren; and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and Godchildren.
Carlota was a dedicated homemaker who unselfishly dedicated her entire life to her family always putting others' needs before her own. She took pride in cooking for others and seeing them enjoy her culinary masterpieces. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, listening to music, gardening and having fun!
She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Gary for over 50 years where she enjoyed volunteering for the summer festivals and various fundraisers. Most recently she became a parishioner at St. Mary Church in Griffith. She touched many lives for her loving and kind spirit.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, July 10, 2020, at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322, from 2PM to 8PM with a prayer service to begin at 6PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad St. Griffith, IN 46319, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00AM the Rev. Frank Torres will be officiating. An additional visitation time will take place at 9:30AM with Mass beginning at 10:00AM. Entombment will take place immediately after the service at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, Indiana 46307.
Due to COVID-19 the family asks that a mask be worn at all times during visitation and during Mass. For those that are unable to attend, kindly log on to www.facebook.com/KuiperFuneralHome/ shortly before 6PM Friday evening to view the prayer service live with the Rev. Torres.
To leave words of kindness and to share memories please visit www.KuiperFH.com.
