IN LOVING MEMORY OF CARLTON J. HOLMES ON HIS 4th ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN FEB. 10, 1981 - APR. 12, 2016. Dear Son, No one knows how much I miss you, no one knows the bitter pain I have suffered since I lost you. Life has never been the same. In my heart your memory lingers, sweetly tender, fond and true. There is not a day, dear Carlton, that I don't think of you. Your Loving Mother