SCHERERVILLE, IN - Carmella G. 'Connie' Adducci (nee Bruno), age 85, of Schererville originally of Burnside, passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2018. Loving wife of Anthony 'Duce' for 66 years. Devoted mother of Debra (Carl) Goodfriend and Denise (Frank) Jagiella. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Tyler) Bell, Briana (Patrick Biancardi, fiancé) Goodfriend and Trey and Taylor Jagiella. Sister of Yolanda Murray. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Connie is preceded in death by her siblings Delia (Edward) Subko, Sara (Keith) Reader, Rose (George) Kafka, and Richard Bruno and her parents Andrea and Marietta Bruno.
Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, September 21, 2018 at 9:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. Michael the Archangel Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information 219-365-3474 or