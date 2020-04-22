HARVEY, IL - Carmella Lendi Kwasny, age 105 of Harvey, IL passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Carmella was born in Chicago on January 18, 1915. Her parents Ralph and Concetta Lendi immigrated from Italy in 1914 by way of Ellis Island. She was fifth of nine children: Rose, Mary, Tony, Carmen, Carmella, John, Dom, Jim and Sam, and the first child in the family to be born in America. In June of 1935, Carmella married John Kwasny. John was good friends with Carmella's brother John, and frequented their family home. When she was 18 years old, John asked her to go Friday night dancing which led to afternoon walks and seeing Sunday shows, and before they realized it, they were married. Carmella and John lived in Harvey, IL, and had three children, Rita, Pat and John. Carmella's husband died six months before their 50th anniversary in 1985. Carmella loved to dance and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and played cards up until the last several weeks before her passing. Even at age 105, Carmella was fiery and quick witted. She rarely argued. She lived a wonderful life and repeatedly spoke about it. Carmella believed a good life was lived by remaining calm, not becoming aggravated, taking things day by day and focusing on what she could do instead of what she could not. She was loved by all who knew her and all are thankful for the years shared with her.