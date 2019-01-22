Carmella Sylvester, born in Bussi, Italy, April 21, 1928, at rest January 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Pat (deceased). Loving mother of late James Philip Sylvester, Connie Mark, Linda (Michael) Verkinder, James A. (Vicki) Sylvester, Gina (Jeff) Gaich. Fond grandmother of Dawn, Bethan, Marissa, Carly, Deanna, Evan, Chloe, Samuel, and Sofia. Great grandmother of William, Ella, Jolena and Uriah. Parents, Joseph and Maria Bucci (deceased), sisters: Ida, (Matt deceased) Cholipski, Jeanie (deceased), and brother, Joseph (Phyllis) Bucci.
Visitation Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11300 W 97th Ln., St. John, IN 46373, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral on Thursday, January 24, 2019, starting with prayer at 9:15 a.m. at Elmwood Chapel, 11300 W 97th Ln., St. John, IN 46373, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., at St. John The Evangelist Church (10701 Olcott Ave, St. John, Indiana). Private Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery; Evergreen Park, Illinois.