Carmen Cammarata

SCHERERVILLE, IN - On Easter Sunday, April 12, Carmen was called to Heaven to sit at the feet of our living Lord Jesus Christ and rejoice in the eternal life that will have him praising God forever.

He is loved by Mary Ann, wife of 68 years and a large family of brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless number of students and teachers whose lives he positively impacted during 46 years as a teacher/principal in the Gary schools. He was profoundly dedicated to his family and his students. Carmen had a strong philanthropic spirit and was a mentor to many of his colleagues. His biggest smiles were always when helping others and playing with his grandchildren.

Carmen was born September 23, 1931 in Gary, IN, graduated from Froebel High School and was enlisted in the US Army 1952-54. He graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's degree in Education and completed his Master's degree at Roosevelt University in Chicago. He began his long career in the Gary schools at Webster in Glen Park, assistant principal at Emerson and principal at Washington, Aetna, Spaulding and Kennedy-King. He was honored by the State of Indiana, Office of the Governor with the Distinguished Hoosier Award in September 2006 and received the Gary Great Award in October 2017.