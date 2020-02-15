Carmen Castillo

Carmen Castillo

{{featured_button_text}}
Carmen Castillo

Carmen Castillo

IN LOVING MEMORY ON HER 5TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

Even though you are not with us, we still celebrate your special day.

Happy 84th Birthday!

Your Loving Family

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts