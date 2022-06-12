Carmen Celia Delgadillo (nee Rodriguez)

March 19, 1947 - June 8, 2022

SCHERERVILLE - Carmen Celia Delgadillo, 75, of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Carmen is survived by a legacy of family members; husband of 54 years, Jose Delgadillo; and two children: Rene (Irma) Delgadillo and Bibi (Marc) Escobedo; grandchildren: Marc (Catherine) Escobedo, Michael (Erica) Escobedo, Christopher (Adeline) Delgadillo and Jacob Delgadillo. Beloved siblings: Maria Lopez, Milagros (Mario) Palacios, Pedro Rodriquez and Lilly (Melvin) Vega; as well as many nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by parents: Pedro and Celia Rodriguez.

Carmen was born on March 19, 1947, in Santurce, Puerto Rico and is formerly of East Chicago, IN. She was a devoted member of The Legion of Mary for 33 years. The Family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Mohamad Kassar and the entire staff at Northwest Cancer Centers for taking such wonderful care of Carmen.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. DIRECTLY AT St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3814 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, Indiana with Rev. Diego Florez officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial to follow at Mount Mercy Cemetery in Gary, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church in East Chicago.

A live stream of the service will be available at https://m.facebook.com/PastorSPat/

Solan Pruzin Funeral Home entrusted with services.