March 27, 1944 - Sept. 7, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Carmen Espinoza, 78, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She is survived by: son, Al Espinoza; daughter, Maria Espinoza; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Marie, Jack, Bobby, Rick; numerous additional nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m..

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com