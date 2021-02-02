DOLTON, IL - Carmen Foresta, 95 of Dolton, IL passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was the beloved and devoted husband of the late Phyllis Foresta (nee Capalby). Loving father of Mary Ellen Foresta, the late James (Stacey) Foresta, Paul Foresta, Joanne (late Joseph) Horvath, Frances (Rob) Castilleja and Teresa (Walter) Mikos. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Nicole, Melissa, Anthony, Tatiana, Camille and Grace. Cherished great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Rosemary (late John) Kuchek and Joseph (late Charlotte) Foresta. Many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Elizabeth Foresta. Siblings, Louis (Betty) Foresta, Frank (Gemma) Foresta, Attilio (Mary) Foresta, Stella (John) Sargis, Rudolph (Irene) Foresta, Ralph (Rose) Foresta and Samuel Foresta.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Carmen enlisted with the U.S. Army and proudly served in World War II and the Korean War. He received numerous medals and ribbons during his service to our country. Carmen retired from the Sheet Metal Union Local 73 after 63 years of service. www.kishfuneralhome.net