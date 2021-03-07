March 24, 1940 - March 1, 2021
MUNSTER, IN - Carmen Kelleher, age 80 of Munster, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Carmen is survived by her children: son, Joe (Amy) Kelleher; daughter, Tara (Steve) Semchuck; grandchildren: Ava and Bodhi Semchuck; sister-in-law, Shelly (Dennis) Pasko; brother-in-law, Con (Joann) Kelleher; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Carmen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Terry Kelleher; father, Ralph (Anne) Mason; mother, Martha Mason; brothers: Von (Marilee) Mason and Don Mason.
Carmen was a kind and beautiful soul who cherished her loved ones with all of her heart. Her adventurous spirit took her and her family all over the world, but her happy place was always at home in Munster. For Carmen, her friends were her family. She loved the simple pleasures of gardening and walking her dog. She embodied positivity, class and strength, even in her final moments. Above all, she was a devoted wife and mommy who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date for close friends and family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN. Memorial donations may be made in Carmen's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit Carmen's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.