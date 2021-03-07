Carmen Kelleher

Carmen was a kind and beautiful soul who cherished her loved ones with all of her heart. Her adventurous spirit took her and her family all over the world, but her happy place was always at home in Munster. For Carmen, her friends were her family. She loved the simple pleasures of gardening and walking her dog. She embodied positivity, class and strength, even in her final moments. Above all, she was a devoted wife and mommy who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.