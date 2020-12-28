EAST CHICAGO, IN - Carmen Lopez, age 89 of East Chicago, IN passed away December 18, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital. Survived by 6 children: Edwin (Paula), Milton (Dolores), Ricky (Lupe) and Agripino, Jr. (Angie) Lopez, Lupita (Wilfredo) Feliciano and Carmen (Robert) Mobley. Raised like a son and first grandchild, Edwin S. Lopez, Jr. and 16 loving grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Juanita (Ruben) Delgado and Carmen D. Lopez; many loving nieces and nephews, special niece, Nilda G. Lopez. Preceded in passing by her husband, Agripino S. Lopez, Sr.

Carmen and Agripino were both born in Humaco, Puerto Rico and settled in East Chicago. She loved being a homemaker and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick Church. She never forgot to give us her blessings everyday. She will be truly missed by her loving family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, East Chicago with Rev. Ivan Carrillo officiating. At Rest, St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends can visit from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass. Friends may also visit with the family on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago, IN. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED IN THE CHURCH AND FUNERAL HOME. oleskapastrickfh.com