Carmen Lukasik (nee Fortes)

VALPARAISO, IN - Carmen Lukasik (nee Fortes), of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Carmen was born in Pontevedra, Spain to the late Arturo and Teresa Fortes. Beloved wife of the late, Philip Lukasik; devoted mother of Dave (Helen), Tom (Diane) Lukasik, and Susan Burelli; loving grandmother of Shannon (Ross) Duncan, Dr. Christopher (Sarah) Lukasik, Ryan Lukasik, Marla (Matt) Scalise, Trey (Alyssa) Burelli, Maria Burelli, and Ronnie Goldsmith; proud great-grandmother of Kirstin Wireman, Kaelyn and Luke Lukasik, Domenica and Stana Scalise.

Carmen immigrated to the US in May 1941 at the age of nine, graduated from Emerson High School in 1951, Gary Business College and retired from the Merrillville School Corporation as an office clerk. She will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, 8446 Virginia St, Merrillville, IN 46410.

Visit Carmen's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.