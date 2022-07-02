Carmen Lute

July 16, 1932 - June 19, 2022

HIGHLAND - Carmen Lute of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully at age 89, June 19, 2022.

Born July 16, 1932, in Monterrey, Mexico, to Mr. and Mrs. Juan Ornelas. She is survived by her four children: Kathleen (Wade) Werth, Stephanie (Jim) Snider, Bill Lute, and Sandi (Tom) McGee; seven grandchildren: Victor, Laura, Rena, Joy, Michaela, Robert, and Carol; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; and grandson, Jimmy.

Carmen retired from Community Hospital having worked as a housekeeper and a Spanish/English interpreter. She was a fun-loving lady with know-how. She could grow a giant bush that she started from a tiny sprout, and she was a talented seamstress. She will be missed.

A private service is planned at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home in St. John, IN. www.fagenmiller.com