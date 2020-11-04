COLUMBUS, OH — Carmen Milagro Quinn (Morales), 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was welcomed home by the Lord's loving arms on October 25, 2020. Carmen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Richard Quinn, of Columbus, OH; son, Tom Quinn, of Crown Point, IN; daughter, Chrissy (Chris) Peplinski; and grandson, Cooper Peplinski of Columbus, OH; sister, Eva (Wolf) Maldoff, of Chattanooga, TN; and brothers, Pete, David, Raymond and Eddie, all residents of Florida. Carmen was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Morales, mother, Carmen Gomez (Morales) and her grandbaby, Christopher Michael Peplinski II. Due to COVID, there will be no memorial service. The full obituary and opportunity to express condolences to the family can be found at www.hillfuneral.com.