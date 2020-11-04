 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carmen Milagro Quinn

Carmen Milagro Quinn

{{featured_button_text}}

Carmen Milagro Quinn (Morales)

COLUMBUS, OH — Carmen Milagro Quinn (Morales), 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was welcomed home by the Lord's loving arms on October 25, 2020. Carmen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Richard Quinn, of Columbus, OH; son, Tom Quinn, of Crown Point, IN; daughter, Chrissy (Chris) Peplinski; and grandson, Cooper Peplinski of Columbus, OH; sister, Eva (Wolf) Maldoff, of Chattanooga, TN; and brothers, Pete, David, Raymond and Eddie, all residents of Florida. Carmen was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Morales, mother, Carmen Gomez (Morales) and her grandbaby, Christopher Michael Peplinski II. Due to COVID, there will be no memorial service. The full obituary and opportunity to express condolences to the family can be found at www.hillfuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts